Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film Pathaan is all that people can discuss. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand has become the first big success of Bollywood this year. In fact, Pathaan has managed to end the dull phase of Bollywood by minting enormously at the box office. Within two days, Pathaan entered Rs 100 crore club and now all eyes are on the film entering the mighty Rs 300 crore club. The success comes despite the massive controversy that the film got embroiled in before its release. Now, King Khan has finally broken his silence on the same.

Shah Rukh Khan gets candid about the motive behind making films

At an event held to celebrate Pathaan's success, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the agenda behind making movies. He said that it is all about spreading happiness and entertaining people. He seemingly addressed the controversy and stated that anything said in the film is not to hurt anybody's sentiments. He said that nobody is bad even if they are playing negative characters in the film. It is simply the character that they are playing to entertain the audience.

King Khan said, "Main ek baat bolna chahunga jo bahut important hai. We make films to spread happiness and joy. Hum se galtiyaan bhi hoti hai, achhayian bhi hai buraiyaan bhi hoti hai (we make mistakes, good or bad) but to be honest our motive behind making films is quite clear. We want to spread happiness, love, kindness, and brotherhood, even if I am playing a bad guy. None of us are bad, we are all playing characters to make you happy." He further added that the crew and cast of the films enjoy the process, crack jokes and have fun. Movies is all about that and it should be left to that.

, and are Amar, Akbar Anthony

Shah Rukh Khan further won hearts by his Amar, Akbar, Anthony statement. He called Deepika Padukone Amar, himself Akbar and John Anthony. "All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner... this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema," is what he said.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video below:

"This is what makes cinema: Amar (Deepika Padukone), Akbar (Shah Rukh Khan), Anthony (John Abraham), there are no differences any of us have for anybody. We love you. We have to keep our culture, all that is our beautiful country which is India, we are not deriding anybody" ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArZYljPpoe — Kushal Sohal (@KushalSohal) January 30, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, you are love.