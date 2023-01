Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is releasing cinemas on 25th January. The pre-bookings of Pathaan have begun already. However, ever since the makers of Pathaan, director Siddharth Aanand and the producers YRF released the song, Besharam Rang, the movie has been courting controversies only. There haven't been promotions of Pathaan in the country as such. And recently reports surfaced talking about whether Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Pathaan will visit popular TV shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Bigg Boss 16 to promote his movie. Well, the King of romance has finally answered the question. Also Read - Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer set to have a monstrous start; has made THIS much money at box office already [Read deets]

Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan promotions

For a long time now, Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News for the upcoming movie release. Recently, reports surfaced stating that Shah Rukh Khan will promote Pathaan on neither The Kapil Sharma Show nor Bigg Boss 16. Well, the fans of the superstar had to hear it from the horse's mouth to believe it. And hence, Pathaan, that is, Shah Ruk has finally answered the query.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he will promote Pathaan on The Kapil Sharma Show

In an ask SRK session, one of the fans asked if he would not come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie. Shah Rukh Khan said, "Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan." Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Shah Rukh was asked about his feeling after watching the reaction to the trailer and the movie buzz right now. He shared that he is feeling good that the hard work of so many people is getting appreciated. Shah Rukh is always known to be witty whenever he conducts Ask SRK sessions. He responded to a lot of messages which included ticket booking for entire theatres, etc. He thanked his fans for booking the tickets as well.