Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest movie Pathaan. The action thriller directed by Sidharth Anand is registered as one of the biggest blockbuster Hindi films ever. The audience has enjoyed the masala entertainer leading the movie hit 725 crore gross worldwide. While fans are going crazy over every scene loving the entire film, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed which scene from the movie is his favourite. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares his experience of working with Nayanthara; lists qualities he is super impressed with

The superstar is always active on Twitter interacting with his fans. He is known to conduct an Ask SRK session on the micro-blogging site to answer all his fans' curious questions and also engage with them on a fun note. After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh again ran #AskSRK on Twitter. Many of his followers congratulated him for the achievement and questioned him about his family's reaction, his experience working with co-stars, his secret, and more. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares why he thought Aditya Chopra was 'lying' when he narrated the script; here's an interesting anecdote spanning 30 years

Amongst this, a Twitter user asked the actor about his best moment from Pathaan while shooting. This caught SRK’s attention and he replied, the scene where he and Deepika open the locker of the vault is his favourite moment from the movie. He mentioned when he and Deepika were trying to unlock the locker professionally, they had dropped everything and goofed up every move including losing the lock and key during the jump. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer enjoys a strong second Friday; heads towards a record second weekend [Here's day-wise collection]

Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump!!! https://t.co/iroaQc1pxV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

and collaborated for the fourth time in Pathaan. Earlier they shared the screen in which marks DP’s debut movie, later they appeared in and Happy New Year. After Pathaan the pair is said to team up in Atlee’s Jawan.

Pathaan is a spy universe by under Yash Raj Films. The high-octane action drama is directed by and produced by YRF. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, , , and in lead roles. Pathaan releases in theaters on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.