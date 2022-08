Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan was papped at the airport along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. There's always a media frenzy around whenever King Khan is spotted. This time around, Shah Rukh Khan got a bit annoyed though. A fan tried to click a selfie with him and came quite close to holding his hand. However, soon he was pushed aside. Shah Rukh Khan who was holding AbRam's hand looked stumped and furious but it was Aryan Khan who soon calmed his father down. He walked alongside SRK like a protective shield and netizens are in love with his reaction. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan and ex-host Shah Rukh Khan's per episode salary will pop your eyes out

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

is trending on Twitter for his calm and composed nature

All the 's fans known as SRKians are going crazy firstly because the father-son trio put up a pretty stylish appearance at the airport. Secondly, Aryan Khan has won hearts of all by being all protective for his father. Check out the tweets below:

My Handsome boys❤️ Some creep forcefully comes close but the son comes to the rescue?❤️@iamsrk #AryanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PBAhU6xPC — SRKs Sana✨ (@srkdeewanix) August 7, 2022

The Protective ARYAN KHAN ?

The KING with his Simbas.#ShahRukhKhan? #AryanKhan #AbRamKhan pic.twitter.com/3s6lrbqzsy — R U P E S H ✨? (@SRKianRupesh05) August 7, 2022

Family Time ❣️ and the Way Aryan Protected him ❣️, Abram Really Grown Up ?❣️#ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan #abramkhan pic.twitter.com/3YMbtxPMb6 — SRKian Faizy (पठान ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) August 7, 2022

People need to be careful !!#AryanKhan is such a caring son ,who need bodyguard when you have son like him???@iamsrk ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/EKvy6iyaVf — Z????? (@SRKsZaara) August 7, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

King Khan who was away from movies for a while is marking his recent with quite a few films in his kitty. He has Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.