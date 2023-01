Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit, and nobody can replace him ever with that. He says the meanest thing in the wittiest manner that you just fall for him. While Shah Rukh Khan and the whole crew of the film have decided not to speak about Pathaan until the film's release. SRK did a Twitter session once again where he opened the forum to ask him anything and everything. The superstar's fans and followers happily questioned him in whatever they wanted, and many lucky ones even got their answers and witnessed his wit like never before. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehzada trailer rules internet, Varisu beats Thunivu at box office, Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss 16 and more

One user asked Shah Rukh Khan about the resource for his film Pathaan. He upfrontly asked him about the fees he charged for the action thriller. King Khan being King Khan replied in the wittiest way and asked him whether he wants to sign him for a film. Let's talk only business when you mean a business that's SRK for you.

Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? https://t.co/DkilpNtnMN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited film as the superstar is making his comeback after four long years and his fans have waited for him to hit the screen back with all the love and faith. And after watching the spectacular trailer of Pathaan, they are sure this is going to be a blockbuster and are hailing King Khan's return. The film stars in the negative role and he is damn good. While will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are beaming with joy as they cannot wait witness to witness him in this out an out action thriller. The superstar will also be seen in Jawaan along with Nayanthara. Shah Rukh has also signed Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki along with Taapse Pannu.