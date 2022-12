Shah Rukh Khan is one witty man and there is no one like King Khan. His sense of humour is impeccable and his wittiness adds to his charm. He is the classiest when it comes to giving EPIC answers to random questions asked. Most of his wittiness is witnessed during his AskSRK session. Recently, he conducted one on Twitter. As he is gearing up for the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a sweet chat with his fans through social media. And once again, he came up with the best answers to random questions. One fan asked him about the Pathaan trailer and you'll be left laughing hard over SRK's answer. Also Read - KRK claims Ranveer Singh’s career is over; says flopster Shahid Kapoor demands rupees 50 crore, only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now

replies over Pathaan trailer release

Shah Rukh Khan was asked why is the Pathaan trailer not out yet. Over this, he said, 'Meri Marzi (My wish)'. He further added that it will release when it has to. While the teaser is out, the trailer of Pathaan is still under wraps. In fact, two songs from the film have also released. So fans are wondering over the trailer now.

Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

The ace actor was also asked if Santa Claus visited his home since it was Christmas. To this, SRK had a lol-worthy answer. He said that Santa Claus might have been stuck in traffic as there was a lot outside his house . Lol! Trust Shah Rukh Khan to come up with the best replies ever!

Pahunch rahein honge…suna hai ghar ke bahar traffic bahut hai — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Entertainment News: All about Pathaan

Pathaan directed by will make it to the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars and . It has been mired in a controversy ever since the song Besharam Rang hit the internet. Many expressed disappointment over Deepika wearing Saffron coloured swimsuit in a song that has been titled 'Besharam Rang'.