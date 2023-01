Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spill his on-screen magic once again with his upcoming film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan has managed to win millions of hearts and is the undisputed king of Bollywood. The handsome actor might leave all his fans awestruck with his upcoming movie Pathaan, but he is making them go weak in the knees with his charming personality and sweet gesture. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan has a great retort when asked about his pay for the action film

Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi last night for an event and fans lined up to meet him at the hotel. Shah Rukh Khan welcomed his fans and gave time to each one of them. He embraced them and also appreciated their love towards him. A fan shared a series of pictures as he met SRK in the middle of the night in Delhi and also expressed his gratitude towards him. He captioned the post as, 'Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for taking your time out for us (at) 2 am. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your hotel room and giving us full-time, attention and respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you late at night. But I love you.' Also Read - Pathaan: John Abraham clears all speculations about being upset with film's trailer and makers with latest post

Have a look at the pictures -

Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM

No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect.

Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u. pic.twitter.com/q6Qbxa1geO — Jatin Gupta (@iamjatin555) January 11, 2023

In the snaps, Jawan actor was planted with a kiss by his fan on his cheeks. While in another picture, Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles as he embraced his other fan. Jatin Gupta, a fan also shared a snap of Pathaan poster which had Shah Rukh Khan's autograph on it and he wrote, 'To Pawan and to Jatin, thank you and love you'. This kind gesture of Shah Rukh Khan proves why is the true King of Bollywood.

On the work front, SRK will be making his comeback after 4 years in Pathaan and the film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. He also has Jawan in his pipeline alongside South Indian actress Nayanthara.