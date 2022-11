The Pathaan teaser was released on the birthday of Shah Rukh Khan. Needless to say, the teaser of Pathaan blew away the minds of everyone. Shah Rukh Khan has impressed everyone with his acting chops that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from fans, those questioning SRK's choice of films and wondering about his career have been marvelling at Shah Rukh's physique and all the action scenes. The superstar looks so fit that fans were in a tizzy and wondered if he really is 57. And now, Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan has made some revelations about Shah Rukh and how he physically challenged himself for the film.

Pathaan director reveals deets of Shah Rukh Khan and his prep

The actioner director Siddharth Anand gave an insight into how Shah Rukh Khan prepped his body for challenging action sequences that have been shot in the film. Heaping praises on the superstar, Siddharth said that all the love that he is receiving, he deserves it all since he pushed himself to breaking point for Pathaan. The director revealed that he had discussed the physical challenges of Pathaan with the actor beforehand and that he was all game for it. Pathaan teaser took everything by a storm in Entertainment News when it was released.

Shah Rukh Khan performed action dangerous sequences

Siddharth Anand shared how Shah Rukh Khan wanted all the adrenaline rush and wanted the audience to feel the same when they watch him on the screen again. Talking about the physical challenges, Siddharth shared that SRK built his body so that he could pull off all of the extremely dangerous stunts. He climbed dangerous terrains in varying climatic conditions. Shah Rukh Khan underwent insane physical training and was so dedicated and committed to the movie to give 'India its biggest action spectacle'.

Watch the Pathaan teaser here:



The director further says, “The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film.” Talking about Pathaan, apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also impressed fans in the teaser. Pathaan is set to release on 25 Jan 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.