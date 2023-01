We have been noticing Pathaan team is doing low-key promotion despite the film being Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. Recently we learnt that it was SRK who chose to not engage in media interaction and interviews. Moreover, the superstar also turned down promotions on reality shows, here’s what a close media source has to say in this regard. Also Read - Pathaan box office Day 1 prediction: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film could rake in Rs 35-45 crores on opening day; here's how

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is not comfortable with promotional strategies currently, considering controversies that took place in his life. Accepting SRK's decision Deepika Padukone and John Abraham too refrained from promotional events. Unlike actors who visit reality shows in order to promote their film, the Pathaan team opted to stay away from this activity as well, and we now know the major reason.

According to ETimes reports a close source around the development revealed that will not attend Bigg Boss 16 hosted by to promote his action film. The source further informed that the superstar would prefer to reach his audience directly adding that he also turned promotional offer from comedian for .

The source further added, “The film has got its momentum and this time SRK who has been avoiding media attraction is going ahead with the film release without any conventional media promotion. Despite, the leading actors of the highly-anticipated film avoiding media interaction and interviews the film is already considered a blockbuster. The film is predicted to make a business of 30-35 crores on the opening day. As the film nears for its release date the excitement is increasing day by day.

Pathan is a spy action thriller helmed by and produced by Yash Raj Films. The actioner features Shah Rukh Khan as a protagonist while plays the antagonist and is the female lead. Pathan is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023.