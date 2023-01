It is finally and officially the season of Pathaan. Despite controversies, calls for boycott and speculations that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham film will be postponed, the Pathaan is ready to roar. The film under Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Siddharth Anand is all set to release on the big screen on January 25, 2022. Shah Rukh Khan is obviously a happy man right now. His fans have shown immense excitement for the film on social media and the film's advance booking reports from overseas are very encouraging. So it was natural for Khan to be at his wittiest best when he did an AskSRK session recently. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Pathaan actress could embrace motherhood soon; must focus on health [Check Astro, Tarot predictions]

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a quirk master and he has a way with words. Reading his replies to fans who had some of the most bizarre questions or comments is always entertaining and this time was no different. Shah Rukh revealed a lot about his feelings around Pathaan release, why he is not promoting it aggressively, what he feels about Hrithik Roshan's ripped up body and more. But one thing that has caught attention is when he reveled about at what point one can expect to see Tiger star Salman Khan in Pathaan.

A fan interacting with Shah Rukh Khan on AskSRK on Wednesday asked him, "Pathan mein Salman Khan ki entry kab hogi?" To which SRK had a very witty reply. He said, "Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film." While he did not reveal when exactly, he did not even deny Salman's cameo in the movie and also plugged his film as one never seen before experience.

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Well, that is Shah Rukh Khan for you, charming, witty and hilarious. During the AskSRK session, he had also revealed about how Alia Bhatt keeps giving him nicknames to which the actress, whom he calls 'the little one', said that from January 25 onwards, she will only call him Pathaan. Well, we all will, haina?