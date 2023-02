Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its release. The film is making and breaking records at the box office since day one. It has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of all time and indeed the team is more than happy. This is not Shah Rukh Khan's first YRF film. He has been associated with Chopras for years but did you know that it took Aditya Chopra 30 years to fulfill a promise given to Shah Rukh Khan? Here's an interesting anecdote about the two. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer enjoys a strong second Friday; heads towards a record second weekend [Here's day-wise collection]

Shah Rukh Khan candidly revealed that while he was shooting for , he managed to strike a good rapport with . He revealed that they would play scrabble at night. Then on Aditya Chopra's birthday, he asked King Khan if he would like to do a film with him. It was supposed to be an action-hero film. SRK really wanted to be an action-hero but when Aditya Chopra narrated the story a few years later, it was . Shah Rukh Khan said, "So, it was my dream to do an action film - where I am wearing a white vest, I have a great body, there's blood, I am with a girl, holding a gun. Then Adi came and narrated the film to me in Mehboob studio - That film was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. I was like ismein action Kahan hai?!"

Later, Shah Rukh Khan went on to do films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai with YRF which far away from an action-packed masala film. So when Aditya Chopra narrated the script of Pathaan to Shah Rukh Khan, he initially thought that the filmmaker was lying because of the past event. SRK said, "They came, narrated the script and left. I was sitting with my manager - Pooja. I told her 'Adi is lying'. He will not make an action film. But I really really thank him that after 30 years, he fulfilled his promise and made Pathaan with me."

He expressed happiness as Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are both screening at Maratha Mandir and everyone is enjoying the films.