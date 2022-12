All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan. The action entertainer from the stable of Yash Raj Films comes out on January 25, 2023. The song Besharam Rang is already setting records on YouTube. Trade experts are debating the box office of Pathaan. The film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after four long years. He has a number of releases in 2023 but the most expensive one is Pathaan. Will the film end Bollywood's slump of 2022? The year has not been very kind with only three to four big films like Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan song garners controversy, RRR bags multiple nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and more

Well, someone is surely getting good vibes from Pathaan. It is none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Malayalam heartthrob has said that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie could take Bollywood out of the slump. He was a part of Anupama Chopra's RoundTable discussion where he addressed the Bollywood and South films debate. He said that Bollywood was a trendsetter for the whole country. He said till a couple of years back South film makers wondered how Hindi films were able to reach overseas and secure great numbers. He said it was "not too long ago". Also Read - Pathaan controversy: MP minister claims Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang is highly objectionable – here's why

He was quoted as saying that he believes this low phase of Bollywood is temporary. He was quoted as saying, "There will be one big hit, maybe it’s Pathaan. It could just be one big film followed by another big film and the whole narrative will change." Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the big stars of the South Indian film industry. He is also a successful filmmaker. This hints that he also feels that Pathaan has huge potential to slay at the box office. Also Read - Entertainment news wrap: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022 finals; Jacqueline Fernandez responds to Nora Fatehi [Watch Video]

In the mean time, a minister from Madhya Pradesh Narrottam Mishra has said that Besharam Rang is objectionable because of the orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone. He also said that too much intimacy was shown in the number. Well, good or bad Pathaan is in the news and how!