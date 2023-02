PM Modi On Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The film is not slowing down at the box office emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood in recent times. So far the film has made a massive business of rs 865 crore gross including domestic and international markets. In the history of Indian cinema, Pathaan is registered as the highest-grosser worldwide. Recently, PM Narendra Modi addressed the film in his speech at the parliament. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan drops a sunkissed selfie with a thoughtful quote; thanks fans for showering love on the film

The honourable Prime Minister of India addressed the worldwide success of Pathaan during his speech in Lok Sabha as he spoke about theaters running houseful in Srinagar. He talked about how Pathaan shows are going housefull in theaters in Kashmir after decades. He couldn't hold on talking about the housefull shows of Pathaan in Inox Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar This is the effect of the action thriller that came as a ray of sunshine to many theaters.

Several theaters that were shut over the years were reopened because of the film. Many single-screen theaters that were closed during the global pandemic returned to business as Pathaan was released. The craze of is real. Fans and cine-goers watched the and continue as the film crossed the 800 crore mark worldwide. The film has garnered immense love and praise from the audience globally.

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a blockbuster after returning to the big screens ending his sabbatical of four years. Sidharth Anand's Pathaan did wonders lifting the Bollywood poor phase that the industry suffered in 2022. The film has broken several records making a new competitive benchmark for upcoming movies. Co-starring , and the film is critically acclaimed worldwide.

Pathaan is an action thriller from ’s spy universe under Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan played a titular role in Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand, while Deepika played the female lead. John Abraham played the antagonist in the movie produced by YRF. the movie also stars and whereas Salman played a cameo. Pathaan was released on 25th January and is still ruling the box office.