Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming much-awaited film Pathaan. Although the superstar didn’t indulge in any marketing strategy or promotional activities the film is already touted to be a blockbuster. The action spy thriller is expected to break the records of Bollywood where films are underperforming at the box office. Few days prior to release the film went sold out in theaters and made a record-breaking collection with advance booking. Also Read - Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul first official wedding pics out: Latest husband and wife look nothing short of a match made in heaven [VIEW HERE]

Pathaan is said to be the biggest release of 2023 and it might also end Yash Raj Films consecutive flop streak. Despite any media interaction, the film is envisioned to be a success. Even though SRK has not promoted the film in the Hindi belt but he might tap into the south market to promote the film during the release. The superstar hints at the same through his recent tweet. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser date out: Big news for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fans; Khans ensure double treat

Ahead of the release the superstar conducted ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. He took to the micro-blogging site engaging in a quick conversation with his fans. Mr. Khan replied to many tweets but there was one tweet that grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer advance bookings touch Rs 20 crores; becomes HIGHEST post pandemic movie to achieve the feat

While many questioned the superstar about his movie there was one tweet in connection with . A Twitter user questioned about his visit to Telugu theaters and SRK responded in his style mentioning Telugu superstar Ram Charan. A fan was curious to know if SRK would go to Telugu state theaters during the Pathaan release.

The fan questioned, "Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on movie release date #AskSRK @iamsrk." Replying to the tweet Shah Rukh said, "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!!" This means SRK would love to visit the Telugu region but only if he is invited by RRR superstar.

Pathaan is directed by and produced by ’s Yash Raj Films. The spy thriller features Shah Rukh Khan, , and in lead roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.