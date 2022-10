Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film Pathaan will release next year. Here is a piece of good news for all Shah Rukh Khan's fans out there. According to ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is said to have a sequel and the makers are already planning the same. Producer Aditya Chopra and his entire team have plans to turn Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan into a franchise. Yes, you read that right! Now, just like Salman Khan's Tiger franchise, Shah Rukh Khan will also have Pathaan franchise. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif: WORST statements made by these Bollywood celebs will leave you shell-shocked

If reports of ETimes is to be believed then, the makers of Pathaan have planned to add more characters to the sequel and the story is said to be in the developing stage. The team of Pathaan has already started writing the story of the sequel and like Tiger, this film's sequel will also travel to various countries.

's Pathaan is directed by and will star and in the main roles. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and 's Tiger 3 has been trending on the Entertainment News. The film is said to have Salman's cameo role and fans of Shah Rukh Khan cannot wait to see their reunion on the big screens. Reportedly, Salman has already finished shooting his part in Pathaan.