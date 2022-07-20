Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's fitness trainer reveals how an injury did not deter the superstar's zeal to achieve that beefy body for Siddharth Anand's film

Pathaan is the film which is the most anticipated by Bollywood buffs. Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot wait for January 2023. The image of the superstar all beefed up left fans sweating and Twitter was full of thirst comments. His trainer Prashant Sawant has spoken to Indian Express about how hard he worked for the role. It seems the preparation for Pathaan was for four long years. Prashant has been working with Shah Rukh Khan for 24 long years. Due to the pandemic the whole process was hampered occasionally but Shah Rukh Khan stayed consistent. It seems he has done a lot of heavy lifting to build those biceps. Also Read - Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a mini dress as she promotes Darlings; the cost of the outfit will leave you STUNNED

Shah Rukh Khan started doing more strength training for the role. Usually, he is more into circuit training and cardio. Prashant Sawant told Indian Express, "It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed." His diet also underwent a huge change for him to look that bulky. We know how Prabhas gorged on meat during Baahubali to look that bulky on screen. Shah Rukh Khan's trainer included more egg whites, lentils and lean meat to make him add some extra mass.

He reveals that Shah Rukh Khan got injured while affected the whole process. But the superstar came back stronger every time. He did all the deadlifts, pull-ups and worked on his core muscles. Prashant Sawant has hailed the discipline of the superstar. He told Indian Express, "It is so amazing to see his transformation, which wouldn't have been possible without his hard work. By maintaining not just physical strength, but also mental in tough times like the pandemic, he is no less than a fitness icon for everyone."