Pathaan is coming in theatres from January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with a lot of excitement for the movie. The superstar of Bollywood made it a great Sunday as he posted a shirtless pic of Twitter. We know that he is unbeatable when it comes to wit, intellect and charisma but man, the hotness he is exuding at 56 is too much to handle. In the pic, we can see a shirtless Shah Rukh Khan showing off his abs to perfection. The denim, beaded bracelets and long hair add to the rockstar vibe. Fans of the actor are in a tizzy seeing the pics.

Pathaan is an action film. Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback five long years after the debacle of Zero. He took a long time off from the movies to be with his kids. But 2023 is going to be full of the actor. His trainer has said that he has worked for close to three years to get that body. From changing his entire workout routine to sticking to a strict diet, Shah Rukh Khan put in cent per cent to ensure he got the look right. This is how social media has reacted to the new pic that dropped today. Take a look at the tweets...

Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The pics of of the duo from Spain were leaked and went viral. They are teaming up after Happy New Year. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of WAR fame.