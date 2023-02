Pathaan has given the most successful kickstart and much-needed boost to the Bollywood industry. Shah Rukh Khan got the much-awaited comeback that he deserved. The superstar’s film has been garnering praise and minting money and not just domestically but also internationally. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Siddharth Anand has helmed Pathaan and he is now one of the most talked about directors in the industry. Siddharth was asked about the comparison of Shah Rukh Khan starrer with Hollywood movies. Also Read - Will Deepika Padukone's Rubai and Katrina Kaif's Zoya share screen space in a Pathaan-Tiger crossover? [Watch Video]

Siddharth Anand responds to comparisons of Pathaan with Hollywood films

Pathaan dominated the Entertainment News section ever since it was released on 25th January 2023. And now, the director Siddharth Anand has now made news for his reaction to Pathaan being compared with Hollywood movies and called a pale imitation of the films of the West. Siddharth said that comparisons are inevitable when the movie is different from conventional Bollywood films. The filmmaker adds that the infrastructure, technology and budget of Hollywood films are much better than Bollywood movies. Siddharth said that the filmmakers are ambitious and also have the ability to mount the films but the language which limits the reach of the films. "Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford," the director of Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie said.

Siddharth Anand reveals running scripts through his son

Siddharth Anand confessed that he has only watched two of the MCU movies and is not a fan of that genre. However, his son is a huge fan of those films. Siddharth says that his son is like an encyclopaedia. His son briefs him and keeps him up to date. So, Siddharth runs sequences through his son who then tells him what all is done. "So, I take ideas from him on how to manoeuvre things around. I think I should get on the bandwagon and start watching those films so that there's no overlap," he added. Well, we bet Siddharth will put more creative efforts into his films.