Pathaan and the song Besharam Rang is seeing endless controversies. In what can be described as a shocking development, Shah Rukh Khan is getting direct death threats. The superstar is not new to such things but the outrage over the Bhagwa Bikini seems to be going to another level altogether. In the past few days, people have burnt effigies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Indore and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was organised in Bhedeghat in Madhya Pradesh to purify the place after the shoot of Dunki. Many religious heads and seers have called for the boycott of Pathaan.

In a horrific new statement, Paramhans Acharya the head of a Ayodhya outfit has said that he will burn down Shah Rukh Khan. In a report of Bollywood Hungama he has been quoted as saying that people of Sanatan Dharma are protesting non-stop on Besharam Rang and Pathaan. It seems their outfit burnt poster of Shah Rukh Khan. He was quoted as saying, "If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive." He said if someone else showed similar courage he would support him legally. Paramhans Acharya has warned cinema hall owners against showing the movie.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crore. The movie has been shot in exotic locales with some superb action sequences. The song Besharam Rang will soon cross 100 million streams on YouTube. It is a bonafide chartbuster. In the song, Deepika Padukone can be seen in a different types of swimwear in varied hues. One of them is in tangerine. Even the choreography has been slammed as vulgar. The lead stars are unbothered. Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy along with Iker Casillas at FIFA World Cup 2022.