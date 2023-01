Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang song from Pathaan is hitting the charts and has become the most popular song of the year. And now the song has got the Ghazal version from Soumya Mukherjee and the internet is going gaga I’ve ethos rendition and is calling it better than the original and guilty as charged we agree too. Just look how beautifully this singer has transformed Besharam Rang into Ghazal and we are damn sure even SRK and Deepika will love it. Besharam Rang song has landed into a huge controversy due to Deepika Padukone's saffron colour bikini, many haters claim that they set the theatres on fire and more. Meanwhile, there are a lot from the industry who have come in support of the song including veteran actress Asha Parekh. Also Read - Jawan: Nayanthara talks about her journey in the industry; says 'It is not easy...'

Watch the video of Besharam Rang song in Ghazal and you will love it.

Besharam Rang song shows Deepika Padukone in the most glamorous avatar as she leaves her fans jaws dropped with her oomph in the song. Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan just make the WOW pair together and this one song will definitely receive all the whistles from the cinema-goers in the theatres. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023, and the makers haven't yet kick-started the promotion.

But if reports are to be believed Shah Rukh Khan will go buddy 's show Bigg Boss 16 to promote the film along with Deepika Padukone. Fans cannot wait to the both the Khans together onscreen. And if this happens it will be a visual treat for all the fans. Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback with Pathaan and no matter what the audiences and his fans will definitely go to the theatre to watch King Khan rule once again.