Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry. Her social media posts grab everyone's attention and a recent post of the actress has left her fans shocked. Deepika shared a few pictures of her from a photoshoot she did for Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. She had walked the ramp with her husband Ranveer Singh for the show and wore a stunning outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. In the post, Deepika has shared five pictures, and while her fans are going gaga over how beautiful she is looking in the pictures, the last picture in the post has left everyone shocked.

Deepika Padukone's cryptic post

The last picture in the post is a statement that reads, “Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls.” Check out the post below… Also Read - Brahmastra: Not Deepika Padukone but Alia Bhatt is the Jal Astra? These leaked pictures change the popular theory

, who went through depression a few years ago, has always been vocal about mental health, and that’s why the actress’ post has made everyone wonder what exactly went wrong that she shared such a cryptic post. Let’s hope that Deepika soon clarifies the reason behind her post.

Deepika Padukone upcoming movies

Talking about her movies, Deepika has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Pathaan, Project K, Fighter, and The Intern remake. There have been reports that the actress has a cameo in ’s Cirkus and starrer Jawan. A few days ago, she was also clicked in Chennai and reportedly was in the city to shoot for her cameo in Jawan.

Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan which got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences, but the actress' performance was loved by one and all. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in Pathaan which is slated to release in January 2023.