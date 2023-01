Shah Rukh Khan has all the swag and wit, and he has proved it time and again. The superstar just had a quick chat with his fans and followers on Twitter and he happily answered every question that was thrown at him on his social media account. But one response of the superstar caught everyone's attention and it's that one user on his Q and A session AskSrk told him to take retirement as Pathaan is already a flop. The king of swag had the perfect reply to this and wrote, " Beta Badhon se aise baat nahi karte". Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals about Alia Bhatt giving him nicknames; the actress comes up with a brand new one

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is the most awaited film and it is claimed by many as a Bollywood's comeback film. Since quite a time now Bollywood has been struggling to make a comeback when compared to south industry that has been booking day after day with every release.

Here are some epic moments from AskSRK

Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!! https://t.co/CP881YW0Iu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din https://t.co/pdsbvG8GAU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker. https://t.co/qC56YAp2k0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan got candid with his fans and followers and showed off his charm once again and made his fans fall in love with him all over again. Like they say once a SRK fan will always be his fan. Pathaan will be releasing on January 25th starring and in significant roles. The trailer of the film will be out in January 10 and the fans are eagerly waiting for D day.