Shah Rukh Khan has made an staggering comeback with Pathaan. The film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Today, he is doing one more Ask SRK session to chat with fans. Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and charm. This time the answers are no different. A fan asked him if he is feeling like a king now that Pathaan has crossed Rs 1000 crores he said that he is not feeling like that. He said he is cleaning AbRam's toys. It seems one of the Lego pieces is missing and it has dampened the mood. Fans cannot help but laugh at what a doting dad he is.

So are you feeling Like THE KING OF THE WORLD RN ????? #AskSRK — Zaroon ?? (@the_zaroon) February 20, 2023

Right now cleaning my son’s toys….and can’t find a crucial Lego piece…so King Ving I am not feeling like. https://t.co/leac24js8m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

He was also asked about his lovely chemistry with most of his actresses. He said that he respects them as they complete him in the movies.

How do you manage such a lovely chemistry with any actress @iamsrk #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/gWS0fdW57O — TausifSRK (@Tausif52916063) February 20, 2023

I respect them because I believe each one them completes me in my films…. https://t.co/EOcJctrjPr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell? — Thrustsheel (@Imsushya) February 20, 2023

Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus. https://t.co/yimFQ1kdUx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is giving a wholesome experience to his fans with the Ask SRK session. This year, he has Jawan and Dunki lined up. Pathaan's success has infused life in Bollywood and how.