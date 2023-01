Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Pathaan right now. The Siddharth Anand-directorial movie is releasing on 25th January 2023 in the cinema halls near ya'll. However, today's occasion is quite a special one for Shah Rukh Khan. Well, today marks 13 years of his anniversary on Twitter. Yep, you read that right. And the Dunki actor conducted an Ask SRK session, a quick, short and simple one. He was as witty, lovable and goofy as always. He was asked about Alia Bhatt and her nickname for him. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress has reacted to the same. Also Read - Satish Shah’s retort on how can he afford first class tickets at Heathrow airport wins hearts; here's a look at celebs who faced racism abroad

Shah Rukh Khan conducts an Ask SRK

It's always surprising when Shah Rukh Khan conducts an Ask SRK. And trust the magic of Shah Rukh that is always goes viral in the Entertainment News section. So, he was asked why Alia Bhatt addresses him as SR by a netizen. Shah Rukh Khan replied in his usual witty manner. He took the initials SR and did the acronym guesswork. He said that the Dear Zindagi actress could mean Sweet and Romantic or Senior and Respected by calling him SR. The Jawan actor also adds that Alia Bhatt could also mean just Shah Rukh by SR.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet about Alia Bhatt's nickname for him here:

Alia Bhatt gives Shah Rukh Khan a new nickname

Alia Bhatt has also turned witty just like Shah Rukh Khan. It seems she was reading the chats about Ask SRK. And she couldn't help but respond to the question about her. Alia said it more like Sweet and Respected. She went on to give him a new nickname. Seems as though Alia's producer brain took precedence. She said. "But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I’m so creative na."

Check out the tweet about Alia Bhatt's new nickname for SRK here:

