After a long hiatus of nearly four years, is gearing up to bounce back with his series of upcoming films such as Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. While Pathaan is nearly to its theatrical release, Dunki and Jawan are still in the shooting phase. The superstar was in Saudi Arabia for Dunki shoot and while talking about his shooting experience at the Red Sea International Film Festival, SRK revealed the real reason behind his acting hiatus and it is not related to his film failures.

As the King Khan sat down in Jeddah on the eve of the second edition of the festival, Shah Rukh Khan talked about coming back to movies after a long gap. He said that his hiatus was kickstarted by his desire to be more available for his children and, with his eldest two children in college in America, his constant filming schedule made it difficult for him to drop everything and visit them.

Talking about his daughter transferring from the UK to New York and waiting for her to call for eight months, Shah Rukh told Deadline, "She never called me. I didn't sign any films and I thought, 'Maybe she'll call me, maybe she'll call me.' So, I called her one day and said, 'Listen, may I start working now?' and she said, 'Why aren't you working?' And I said, 'I thought you'd call me and feel lonely in New York.'"

Soon after Covid hit, Shah Rukh signed his spy actioner Pathaan from Yash Raj Films. The movie marks his first step into the action genre. He said that he has always done really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys but nobody was casting him for action movies. Since he is 57 now, the superstar thought for the next 10 years, he is going to do action films. He also added that he always wanted to kind of films, which would have over-the-top action.

Shah Rukh also talked about the emergence of OTT platforms and how people have gotten more used to watching films on their handheld devices. He said that though there has been a change in the nature of audiences to watch different kinds of movies and series on streaming platforms, there would always be a place for movies playing cinemas. But he stressed for audiences to refrain from watching movies on phones, "They're too small."