Like they say, the secret to happy life is happy wife and seems like Pathan star Shah Rukh Khan totally believes in it. The King Khan once again did an interaction with his fans on Twitter #AskSRK where he spoke his heart out about lot if things from films, family, kids and more. But one answer of SRK that will stay longer with his fans is this one where he was asked about the secret about his good married life. To which he responded and said, "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love".

Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love https://t.co/nZV3CbGPxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed that how Gauri was his first girlfriend and now she is his wife. SRK and Gauri's live story is no less than fairy tale and it makes the fans believe in true love all over again. They are married for 30 years now.

Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip! https://t.co/Ib4ng59IO5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Apart from taking about his happy married life, SRK spoke about his upcoming films and asked his fans to not believe in rumours and said that he will announce his every work as curious fan asked him about Pathaan 2. The superstar is right now working on Dunki and Jawaan and is eagerly waiting for his fans to witness these two films and will only then sign another one.