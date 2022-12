Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under the banner of YRF marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after a small hiatus. The actor who last appeared in Zero will be back on the big screen. The trailer was well received and soon the makers launched the song, Besharam Rang. The song sees Deepika Padukone in her boldest avatar. She sports classy swimsuits and more. But the song is now mired in controversy as many have called her clothes 'objectionable'. Also Read - Pathaan, Pushpa: The Rule and more most anticipated Indian films of 2023 [Watch Video]

Shaleen Nathani decodes and 's style in Besharam Rang

On social media, a lot of comments are being made about her clothes. From her look to the colour of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's clothes are being discussed. Keeping the controversy aside, Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani recently spoke about the thought and idea behind the stars' clothes in Besharam Rang. She mentioned that the director gave her a brief stating that the characters have to look carefree and presented in a way they have never been seen before. She praised the filmmaker for giving her the freedom and trusting her with the styling.

Shaleen Nathani further also said that she wanted to give a look to the stars that fans have never seen before. "I wanted the clothes to be very different from what you would see in a song like this. Even the swimsuits she is wearing, colors we've used. I wanted to do something which hopefully will be relevant for a long time," she said. She chose easy, anti-fit shirts for Shah Rukh Khan and mentioned that the team did not approach Besharam Rang as an item number but as a mood song. She heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and stated that no two people could carry off the clothes the way they did.

All about Pathaan

Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023. It also stars in a pivotal role. On social media, Boycott Pathaan trend went viral yesterday. In the past, we have seen that many films suffered at the box office because of the boycott trend. It remains to be seen if Pathaan meets the same fate as Laal Singh Chaddha, or not.