The success of Pathaan has made the industry wake up to Shah Rukh Khan once again. The movie has made more than Rs 650 crores at the global box office so far. Pathaan which was his comeback to the movies after four long years created mass hysteria like none other. The release of the movie became a celebration of sorts of all fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan also got unwanted publicity with the whole controversy around the Besharam Rang song and the name Pathaan. Right wing extremists took objection to the orange coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the movie.

Now, it is being said that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to replace Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador of a phone payment app. We guess it is PhonePe. A trade expert has said that Aamir Khan is in contemplation mode after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. He does not wish to sign any endorsements now. The company has approached Shah Rukh Khan to do the ad for them. The Pathaan superstar is already the face of brands like Hyundai, LG and Thumbs Up. There is no confirmation from the company on the same as yet.

#AamirKhan reportedly not interested in signing brand advertisements post #LaalSinghChaddha and his previous brand #Paytm of india looking to sign #SRK as it's new brand ambassador — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) February 2, 2023

This is not all. It seems a number of Hindi and South filmmakers have come to Shah Rukh Khan with scripts after the success of Pathaan. It is also being said that Yash Raj Films might make Dhoom 4 with Shah Rukh Khan. He has proved his mettle in the action genre with movies like Pathaan and Don. The year 2023 is a big one for him. Now, the anticipation is high for Jawan, which comes out in July 2023.