Shah Rukh Khan is back and how. King Khan stayed away from acting for almost three years. His last film as an actor was Zero. While he had a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, his comeback film would be Pathaan produced by YRF. On his 57th birthday, the teaser of Pathaan was unveiled. Well, one can say that the wait was worth it as Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

is BACK with Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser of Pathaan. It starts with glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan being tortured in his mission but he lives on. And then what, it is all about fights, drama, action and a bit of romance. Shah Rukh Khan as usual leave a mark with his dialogue delivery and the background score too is very catchy. makes a classic entry in a sultry black deep-neckline dress and has quite a few action scenes to pull off too. is at his macho best performing some high-octane stunts.

Watch the teaser of Pathaan here:

The film directed by is set to release on 25th January 2023. Earlier, it was the first look of Pathaan that had gone tremendously viral. SRK fans are desperately waiting to see him on the big screen and what better than an action-packed film to enjoy SRK's performance? Watch this space for more updates.