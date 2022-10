Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. It is clearly one of the most awaited upcoming films as SRK fans simply can’t wait to watch him on the big screens. The makers have unveiled posters featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and now, everyone is waiting for the teaser or the trailer of the film. A few days ago, there were reports that the teaser of Pathaan will be released on Diwali, but it looks like that might not happen.

Pathaan Teaser on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday?

Pathaan has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for multiple reasons. Now, according to a report in PeepingMoon, YRF is planning to launch the teaser of Pathaan on ’s birthday, 2nd November 2022. A source told the portal that YRF intends to make SRK’s birthday special for his fans by sharing a glimpse of Pathaan. The source further added, “It’s a visually stunning teaser filled with action, romance, and dialoguebaazi and promises audiences a thrilling espionage ride like never before.”

Well, if the report turns out to be true, Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday will surely be a big treat for his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

2023 is going to be Shah Rukh Khan's year as the actor will be having three releases next year in six months gap. Pathaan will release on 25th January 2023, Jawan is slated to hit the big screens in June 2023, and Dunki is scheduled for a release on Christmas 2023.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Dunki, which is directed by , has as the female lead. This year, SRK’s fans got to see him in two movies, Rocketry and . In both films, the superstar had cameos and he impressed one and all. Now, his fans want to see him in a full-fledged role.