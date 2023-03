Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan made a record-breaking business at the box office. The action thriller lifted up the theater's economy which suffered due to the pandemic. Pathaan became a blockbuster hit within a week of its release. The biggest factor of the film was Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's reunion like Karan Arjun. Fans went crazy over their massy scene in the YRF’s spy thriller. Siddharth Anand who directed the movie reacted to collaborating with them for a biggie and revealed that one scene made Salman think twice. Also Read - Dhoom 4: Is Siddharth Anand making the fourth installment with Shah Rukh Khan? Here's a FACT CHECK

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director opened up about bringing Salman Khan and together. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood had a short cameo in Pathaan with King Khan but it made a great impact. Fans of the two biggest superstars were drooling over their reunion on big screen. The director revealed that there was one particular scene in the movie that left the actor in shock and surprise.

Talking about the reunion, said it was nostalgic for him also. For the last running on the train scene he told to shout 'bhaag Pathaan bhaag' and told him to do it like 'bhaag Arjun bhaag from Karan Arjun, the director added it was not in the script and he had to convince Salman to do it. Anand revealed Khan asked him if he is serious about it but he did when the director asked him to do it. Siddharth further praised the actor for being like clay. He said, Salman is so sweet and just needs love and pampering. He got a lot of that from me and did exactly what the director told him to do.

Pathan is an action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the RAW agent, the film also stars and in the lead role. Pathan released on 25th January earned Rs 1,043.37 crore at the box office. It is a part of Yash Raj Films spy universe and with this Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will reunite again for Tiger 3.