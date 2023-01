Finally, the trailer of Pathaan is out. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie promises to be an action fest. From the barrage of bullets to the action in the snow, this looks mind-boggling. Shah Rukh Khan shows us his class once again as he nails the dialogue about how a soldier sees his motherland. The makers have cut out all the songs and just kept the thrills in the movie. Deepika Padukone proves that she is also a pro when it comes to kicking butt. Take a look at the reactions here... Also Read - Pathaan Official Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham promise a big screen extravaganza fans have been waiting for

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been promoting Pathaan like anything. The ground level promotions are being done by Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs. The actor gave a gracious reply to the huge hullabaloo around the movie.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited movie. He is back on screens after four long years. The Bollywood superstar will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan is a lavish film made on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The film has been in the news and how. Right wing groups have asked for a ban on the song Besharam Rang as Deepika Padukone is wearing an orange bikini. They have said that it is an insult to Hindutva and the sentiment of Hindus the world over. Siddharth Anand is the director of Pathaan.