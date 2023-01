Pathaan trailer has finally dropped today. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans are floored with the spectacular trailer as it has all the elements to start 2023 with a bang and perhaps become the biggest blockbuster of this year. The spy thriller trailer has been receiving spell bounding responses ever since its release and is breaking the internet. It shows how eagerly King Khan fans were waiting for this day. As the trailer has been released online Tiger 3 has also been trending and fans cannot stop but draw a comparison between Pathaan and Salman Khan's film. And it's no surprise as both the films belong to YRF and almost every spy subject is the same and that is fighting against terror for your nation. Also Read - Pathaan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan floors fans; Salman Khan's missing cameo gets mixed reactions [Read Tweets]

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is being loved as Pathaan and 's character also comes across in the trailer. But there is a lot of curiosity created around Deepika Padukone's character, her transformation from a seductress diva (Besharam Rang song) to the fiery and sassy action queen is winning hearts and fans cannot stop comparing her with 's 's Zoya. No, not just because she is seen doing some awe-inspiring action but because of this one dialogue starring Deepika from Pathaan that's grabbing attention. The fan theories on social media suggest that perhaps Deepika is a Pakistani spy. Also Read - Pathaan Official Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham promise a big screen extravaganza fans have been waiting for

In her first dialogue of the trailer, she convinces Pathaan to fight this war together. "Main bhi tumhari he tarah ek soldier hoon, Pathaan. We can do this mission together, so are you in or are you out". The curiosity of whether Deepika Padukone is a Pakistani spy or not will only be out on the day of the Pathaan release, January 25, 2023. But Deepika has nailed it as an action heroine in the Pathaan trailer, she is the visual treat while she turns into this fiery queen. Also Read - Pathaan Trailer First Reactions: Shah Rukh Khan leaves netizens awestruck with his daredevil spy avatar; fans say, 'Literal Chills' [Read Tweets]

Watch the Pathaan trailer right here

Siddharth Anand has turned Deepika Padukone into the action heroine and how we are amazed to watch her in Fighter too opposite . Overall, Pathaan trailer is dhamakedaar and will definitely create fireworks in theatres and box office on January 25, 2023. Aa gaya Pathaan, Jai Hind.