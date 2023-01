Pathaan is one of the most-awaited films that will release in 2023. Director Siddharth Anand's Pathaan's first trailer will release on Tuesday and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are the cloud nine these days and cannot wait for the trailer. Pathaan will release on the big screens on January 25. Pathaan film has been surrounded by various controversies and has grabbed attention for several reasons. There were multiple changes made as per ordered by the Censor Board including the removal of scenes showcasing Deepika Padukone’s buttocks and side pose. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan to Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress; Bollywood stars' movie comeback in 2023 after a long gap [Watch Video]

Amidst all this chaos, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has taken a dig at Siddharth Anand before Pathaan trailer release. KRK took to his twitter handle and shared his thoughts on War and Siddharth Anand's direction. He tweeted saying, 'After watching #war again, I can say with 100% guarantee that director #SidhartAnand can't make a good film. He doesn't know anything about script at all. He only knows to copy big scenes of foreign films. Nobody can jhelo war 2nd time, not even @TwitterSupport!'

Take a look at KRK's tweet -

After watching #war again, I can say with 100% guarantee that director #SidhartAnand can’t make a good film. He doesn’t know anything about script at all. He only knows to copy big scenes of foreign films. Nobody can jhelo war 2nd time, not even @TwitterSupport! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 10, 2023

This is not the first time when KRK has slammed Bollywood celebs. KRK defended Shah Rukh Khan as he shared a video of Muslim crowd abusing the actor. He tweeted saying, 'It’s totally unfair if people are abusing #SRK like this on camera. And media people should not record such language.'

Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback after several years and will spill his magic in Pathaan. The film will release in different languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

