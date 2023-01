Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame. It is scheduled for release on 25th January 2023. However, the movie has been courting controversies of late. And now to add to it is the reports of the Pathaan Trailer being leaked online. But we are here to tell you the truth. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa suffer massive setback; KBC 14 takes the lead on the Most-Like Hindi TV Shows [Check TOP 10]

Pathaan Trailer starring Shah Rukh Khan leaked?

So, a Twitter account posted a link to a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and said that Pathaan Trailer has been leaked. It, naturally, grabbed headlines in the Entertainment News Section. Talking about the video, we see Shah Rukh Khan beating the sh*t out of bad guys. The clip is heavily edited. In the video, SRK has the same hair as he has in Pathaan. It could be why it was thought to be a scene from Pathaan trailer

Watch the alleged Pathaan Trailer video that's surfaced online here:

Pathaan Trailer leaked? Here's truth

Well, the trailer of Pathaan has NOT been leaked. The video that is going viral and is alleged to be the trailer of Pathaan starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is not what it is assumed to be. In fact, the netizens were quick to clarify that the video is from Shah Rukh Khan's Thumbs Up commercial ad. So, now you know that Pathaan Trailer is not leaked, spread the word.

Pathaan controversies

Well, ever since Besharam Rang was dropped online, everyone has been dragging Pathaan into controversy. Be it Deepika Padukone's saffron attire or the songs alleged of being a copy, Pathaan has sadly been in news for all the wrong reasons. After the Saffron outfit incident, CBFC chief revealed that the makers have been asked to make changes. And now, as per KRK, the film might get delayed due to controversies. He said an official announcement will follow soon.