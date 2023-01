Pathaan superstar is in Dubai where he released the trailer of the movie on Burj Khalifa. The superstar was dressed in black pants and jacket. A number of people had gathered there. The Dubai mall was completely packed with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan also danced on Jhoome Re Pathaan. The superstar delivered some of his dialogues from the movie in front of the cheering crowd. In the past, we saw 's '83 trailer being shown on Burj Khalifa. Filmmaker and he posed in front of the Burj Khalifa. He gave his signature pose in front of the iconic landmark. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: RRR maker SS Rajamouli meets 'God' Steven Spielberg, Urfi Javed lodges police complaint against Chitra Wagh and more

The superstar interacted with some fans. The superstar took out time for a little fan too amongst the crowd. Take a look at some of the videos here...

The first and only movie trailer launched on the tallest building in the world. #BurjKhalifa Representing India globally ?#PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/qaXkZztllW — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 14, 2023

#JhoomeJoPathaan by the man himself in front of #BurjKhalifa ? Biggest in front of the tallest building in the world.#PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/HRBBDiD7vY — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 14, 2023

Two times in a row! What a lucky day once again for our members in UAE. Touched our idol once again ?#PathaanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/iyk8zqhoov — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 14, 2023

Pathaan ke ghar pe party ? The moment at #ReelCinemas #PathaanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/gBwToreA4Q — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 14, 2023

Pathaan has run into a number of controversies in India. It seems CBFC has told makers to respect sentiments and make necessary changes. The song Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and has seen the biggest storm.