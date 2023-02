Bollywood's two mega superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came together in the action-thriller film Pathaan. Their on-screen chemistry left their fans emotional and excited at the same time. Well, if their bromance was not enough for the netizens in Pathaan, a new BTS picture of them is going viral on social media. Choreographer Shiamak Davar shared a happy, smiling picture of both Khans during a rehearsal and fans will surely go gaga over it. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn-Karan Johar: A look at the MOST nasty celeb feuds in Bollywood

Shiamak revealed the kind of work experience he had with both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during the Pathaan shoot. In the oicture, SRK and Salman were seen sitting with Shiamak and the snap seems to be clicked during some event rehearsal. Both, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan look quite handsome in this oicture. SRK wore a grey shirt with baggy pants and a bandana, while Tiger 3 actor Salman donned a grey t-shirt and denim pants.

Have a look at the picture -

Shiamak captioned the picture, 'It's truly amazing to meet the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk launched me for Dil Toh Pagal Hai, for which I'm truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with Pathaan. And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence. Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours.'

Within no time, fans flooded the comments section and poured love on the superstars. One fan wrote, 'How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together', while another commented saying, 'Indeed they are only superstars'.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his film Pathaan which is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan's special cameo in Pathaan left fans surprised.

Salman will be seen spilling his magic in his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. There are rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film.