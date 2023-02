Tiger 3 and Pathaan: The moment that we all have been waiting for is right here. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who gave us ample seeti-maar moments in Pathaan when they came together, are set to reunite. The YRF spy universe will not bring to audience Tiger 3, where Salman's Tiger will come across Shah Rukh's Pathaan while they are on an important mission. Salman's surprise entry in Pathaan created mass hysteria among audiences and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra plans to recreate the coming together of the Khans once again for that unmatched big screen experience. Also Read - Selfiee box office: Will Akshay Kumar be the Khiladi of numbers again? Trade experts weigh in

According to an industry insider, Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3 is something to watch out for. It will come with unexpected twists and surprises and ensure outstanding entertainment to audiences in theatres. Making the whole experience paisa-wasool. Another source has revealed that will shoot for Tiger 3 soon. The crew is looking at the end of April to get on the floors. While the scenes in Pathaan between and Shah Rukh were shot abroad, the ones in Tiger 3 will be shot in Mumbai itself. "But do not Details be under the impression that it will be anything short of being awe-inspiring. YRF is known for larger than life sets and sequences and you can expect to get blown away for sure with this one too," reveals the source.

The shoot, set and other details around Pathaan scenes in and Tiger 3 are being kept under wraps with just a few close associates being in on it. With all this being planned at a super secret yet humongous level, we cannot wait to see what YRF and it's two hot spies Pathaan and Tiger have in store for us.