Pathan: Deepika Padukone going the extra mile for Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller — find out how

Pathan is Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after a couple of years. The movie marks his reunion with Deepika Padukone. She made his debut with Om Shanti Om (2007) and has delivered blockbusters like Happy New Year (2014) and Chennai Express (2013) with him. Fans are expecting some dhamaka and the lead pair are leaving no stone unturned. It seems Deepika Padukone is taking some extra lessons to ace her action-packed role. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, she has been training for a couple of hours daily. Deepika Padukone's training lasts for six days in a week. Besides, she is also doing yoga.

The actress has always been athletic given her sports background. A junior badminton player, Deepika Padukone believes in core strength. Pathan will have some jaw-dropping action sequences and she is a part of them. We have seen Katrina Kaif is shown as an action queen in Yash Raj's Tiger franchise, we guess the makers will give another treat in form of Deepika Padukone's character. The actress was down with COVID-19 and is taking time to regain her full physical strength. She has cut her hair for the role. Deepika Padukone and action films have a separate fan base if we remember the hype around XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

The actress is working on a number of projects. While Deepika Padukone will share space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan, she also has Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film with Prabhas. Plus, there is Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. That movie is being made by Siddharth Anand of WAR fame. She is doing a great job of balancing all the projects. The actress was kind of laidback till 2020 but it looks like fans are in for a blast. She has finished work on Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.