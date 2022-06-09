Pathaan: Deepika Padukone to spend quality time with family for father Prakash Padukone's birthday before resuming Shah Rukh Khan starrer – here's their spiritual plan

Deepika Padukone will ensure that she takes part in an annual family celebration this year after 2 weeks of hustle and bustle at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was the only Indian to ever be roped in as a part of the jury