Deepika Padukone will soon be visiting Tirupati temple with her family on father Prakash Padukone’s birthday post her busy few weeks at the Cannes. The only Indian to ever be roped in as a part of the Cannes Film Festival jury, Deepika Padukone will be spending some quality time with her family after 2 weeks of hustle and bustle in the French Riviera. The superstar, along with her parents and sister Anisha, will visit Tirupati temple, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years. Deepika has been mighty busy with work over the past couple of years, but this year, she has decided to be there for the annual family trip come what may. Also Read - Mahima Chaudhry receives the best support from breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal; says, ‘Your scars will...'

Deepika Padukone to ensure her family's trip is very special

Deepika Padukone’s father, Prakash Padukone, celebrates his birthday on 10th June for which the actress is taking some time out away from work, ensuring that she makes this trip even more special for her family. As much as she want to make the occasion memorable for her father, it would seem that needs this trip, too, to relax and rejuvenate after working round the clock, capped off by a memorable outing at the , and boy, doesn't she deserve it. Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder actress Natalie Portman returned to the MCU after quitting the franchise for THIS reason alone [Exclusive]

Deepika Padukone to resume Pathaan after her family trip?

Deepika Padukone was recently celebrated at Cannes, where she turned jury member and was also part of every best-dressed list. So now, a source has appried us that after a choc-o-bloc few days, one of India’s most beloved screen godesses will take some time off to unwind with her family, celebrate her father’s birthday and seek blessings with her loved ones at Tirupati. Speaking about Pathaan, it's quite likely that she'll resume shooting her her part alongside and after winding up her much-needed family time. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to keep special screening for Forest Gump actor Tom Hanks? Here’s what we know