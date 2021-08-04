Pathan: Makers of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer rope in THIS actor to reprise his role from War?

After the debacle of Zero, fans are eagerly waiting for the roaring comeback of with Pathan, which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022. While the film has been in the news since its inception, the latest reports suggest that actor has been roped in by the makers to reprise his role of RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra from and Tiger Shroff's 2019 blockbuster . In fact, the actor has already shot some crucial scenes with SRK and Dimpla Kapadia a few days back at the Yash Raj Studios. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more: Bollywood beauties who will soon be seen in big-ticket South movies

For the unversed, Pathan will be third outing of YRF from their spy-universe after Tiger franchise and War and we will see of crossovers of pivotal characters in it. Reportedly, Dimple and Ashutosh’s characters will mastermind the mission in Pathan, where SRK will lock horns with lead antagonist . The film will also have a cameo of , where he will reprise the character of RAW agent Tiger. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as his character from Pathan. The film is currently under production stage and also features in a lead role. It is directed by , , Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Fan helmer . The makers are planning to release the film during the Eid weekend in 2022. Also Read - Blast from the past: When Deepika Padukone made a SHOCKING statement after she caught Ranbir Kapoor cheating on her red-handed

On the other hand, Pathan is directed by , Bang Bang, , , helmer . The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar, who previously collaborated with the director for all his films. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life Also Read - Hello Hottie! Shah Rukh Khan's well-toned body in this shirtless monochrome photoshoot will make your wait for Pathan very difficult