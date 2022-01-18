and starrer Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The directorial is an action-thriller, so of course, moviegoers are expecting some amazing action sequences in it. Also, Siddharth’s last film had some really good action, so expectations from Pathan are quite high. The movie also stars , and it is said that all the three actors (John, SRK, and Deepika) will be seen doing high-octane action in the film. Also Read - From Esha Gupta to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood actors who stripped naked for the camera

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika will be doing her own stunts in Pathan and won’t be using a body double. The actress has done action in a couple of films including Nikkil Advani’s Chandni Chowk to China. Also Read - 83 box office collection: Kabir Khan expresses disappointment over the poor performance of the Ranveer Singh starrer; blames COVID-19

While talking to the portal, recalled, "There were some scenes that we thought to be too dangerous. But she insisted on doing away with the body double and also the wirings. She's very athletic, it runs in her family. Then there was to inspire her. Akshay had done so much on-screen action. It was a novel experience for Deepika. And she sailed through the action. She worked really hard to get the posture and power in the action scenes." Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer to be postponed again; eyes THIS new festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked together in , , and Happy New Year. Pathan will be their fourth film together, and moviegoers are excited to watch them on the big screen again.

While the release date of Pathan is not yet officially announced, , who has a cameo in the film had stated that his film Tiger 3 might release in December, and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will release before that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Talking about other films of Deepika, the actress will be seen in Gehraiyaan, Project K, and The Intern remake. Gehraiyaan will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa, is slated to release on 11th Feb 2022.