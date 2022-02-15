Pathan starring , , and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. SRK fans are super excited about the film, and she they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of four years. The shooting of the ’s directorial is yet to be completed, and reportedly, in October last year, a schedule of the film was supposed to take place in Spain. However, the team couldn’t fly to Spain as Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested in an alleged drug case. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Shah Rukh Khan once sold tickets of his own film at a Mumbai theatre

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the film's team is all set to head to the European country in March this year. A source told the tabloid, "The director will shoot a romantic song in Mallorca. He wants to capture the beauty of the island city that is famed for its pristine beaches and limestone mountains. It is Pathan's first international schedule, and Siddharth wants to pull out all stops to make the sequences look grand. He will also film high-octane action scenes featuring Shah Rukh, Deepika and John, and major confrontational sequences during the 17-day stint. While the schedule was initially deferred in the wake of the Aryan case, the director had to postpone it further after the third wave of the pandemic hit India in the last week of December."

Reportedly, before the Spain schedule, a week-long shoot will take place in YRF Studios and Film City during which action scenes will be shot.

YRF has not yet announced the official release date of the film. But, last year, had revealed that his movie Tiger 3 might release in December this year, and Pathan will hit the big screens before that. However, there have been reports that both movies might get pushed to 2023.