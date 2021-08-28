Producer and director ’s combination had created magic on the big screen with WAR and looks like they are leaving no stone unturned to give audiences the biggest big screen experience that they could ever get in Pathan. We have confirmed information that and will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song in Spain! Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra — here's how much these 10 Bollywood stars are being paid for their upcoming movies

"No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain," informs a trade source.

The trade source adds, "Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal."

The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens in 2022. The film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen after 4 years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also featured and in pivotal roles. It was a disappointing affair at the box office.