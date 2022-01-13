Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan documenting his physical transformation for a BTS series?

starrer Pathan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which also stars and , started rolling in November 2020. Fans of SRK were excited that they will get to see their favourite star on the big screens in 2021. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the shoot was delayed. SRK is currently shooting for the film, and according to a report in India Today, the superstar is documenting the physical transformation that he is done for the movie. Also Read - Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start shooting from this date

A source told the portal, "Shah Rukh has been documenting his physical transition and how he has put on muscles for his role in Pathan in a behind-the-scenes video series. In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiselled look and he will be releasing the BTS series closer to the film's release."

Pathan will mark SRK's comeback on the big screens after a gap of four years. His last release was the 2018 release Zero.

Last month while talking to media, , who has a cameo in Pathan, had revealed that his film Tiger 3 might release in December this year, and SRK's movie will hit the big screens before that. However, a few days ago, there were reports that both the movies might get postponed.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Pathan has to release before Tiger 3 as both the films are interlinked. A source had told the portal, "If Pathan is wrapped up by March, Yash Raj Films will take around four to five months to complete the post-production process and release the film only by the end of 2022. And this in turn is resulting in the delay of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 release too co-starring . The directorial can't release until the arrival of Pathan, as the two stories are interlinked. So while Tiger 3 shoot started in March 2021, it was planned as a film that will arrive 3 months after Pathan. The shoot of Tiger 3 was more or less uninterrupted with minor delays caused by 2nd wave. The film will now be wrapped up by January 2022 and since it's shot at real locations too, not much needs to be done on the VFX front. The makers can have the final edit of Tiger out by Summer 2022, but the catch lies in Pathan.”

However, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the next schedule of Tiger 3 has also been postponed.