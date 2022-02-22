's Pathan is one of the most awaited films. Pathan also stars and in the lead. It marks his return to Bollywood after his last stint with Zero. And now, Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter. A commercial video has been released featuring the Bollywood superstar. It's a TVC for Thumbs Up and is full of action. And the commercial has left fans excited for Badshah of Bollywood's upcoming movie. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are now eagerly waiting to watch him in an action-packed avatar in 's film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Rajkummar Hirani's next from April; here's what we know

From jumping on the train to beating the sh*t out of the villains, Shah Rukh Khan looks raw and intense. Fans are wondering if the TVC is this lit, what about the action in Pathan! BTW, it is the same set from YRF where Pathan has been shot. SRKians are going crazy over their favourite star's new avatar. Check out their Twitter reaction below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan photobomb Khushi Kapoor’s new photo but there’s a twist

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife.com were the first to tell you that the release of the action-thriller may get delayed again. The makers of Pathan are yet to shoot a schedule for which they will have to fly to Spain. It is being said that the film may not hit the theatres during Diwali as expected. A report in Mid-Day stated, "The director will shoot a romantic song in Mallorca. It is Pathan's first international schedule, and Siddharth wants to pull out all stops to make the sequences look grand. He will also film high-octane action scenes featuring Shah Rukh, Deepika and John, and major confrontational sequences during the 17-day stint."

According to media reports, a week-long schedule has been planned for the last week of February.