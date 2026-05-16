Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com opens DECENTLY, receives mixed reviews

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer opens with a steady 5.62 crore worldwide gross, with weekend growth expected through positive word-of-mouth.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, has hit the screens this week and is getting a mixed bag of responses from both critics and regular audiences. While some are enjoying the laughs and situational comedy, others feel it doesn’t quite live up to expectations. Still, it has managed a decent opening at the box office, and it’ll be interesting to see whether it picks up steam over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1

According to early Sacnilk reports, the Mudassar Aziz-directed film collected a net of ₹3.85 crore on its first day from 6,822 shows across India. The gross collection in the domestic market stood at ₹4.62 crore. Adding to that, the movie earned another ₹1 crore from overseas markets, taking its total worldwide gross to ₹5.62 crore on Day 1. The overall occupancy was recorded at a modest 11.94%, which shows that footfalls were fairly low for a new release.

It’s worth noting that the film hasn’t come close to the opening numbers of its 2019 predecessor, Pati Patni Aur Woh. That original, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, had raked in a solid ₹9.10 crore on its first day. This new chapter clearly has a tougher road ahead.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is being called a spiritual sequel to the earlier hit. Once again helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also features a talented supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and others like Ayesha Raza Mishra and Deepika Amin. The movie runs for two hours and two minutes and has been given a U/A certificate by the CBFC.

The story revolves around a seemingly perfect marriage in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Everything is going smoothly until one impulsive decision throws the couple’s life into complete chaos, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings, suspicion, and unexpected twists.

With a big star cast and a relatable premise, the film had decent buzz, but the opening suggests audiences are being a bit selective right now. The coming days will be crucial. If families and youngsters start enjoying it and spread the word, it could still find its feet during the weekend. For now, it’s a slow but steady start.

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