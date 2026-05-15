Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com opens to DECENT start

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy opens with decent numbers, while positive word-of-mouth and weekend family audiences could boost the film's box office run.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1: Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 finally hit the theatres today, and honestly, the buzz around it feels pretty muted right now. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, with Vamika Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sara Ali Khan joining him in this romantic comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz. While the cast looks promising on paper, the advance bookings have been surprisingly weak, which isn't giving fans or trade analysts much to get excited about for the opening day.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk's early reports, the movie managed to sell only around 13,000 tickets across the two big national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis. That's actually lower than Ayushmann's previous film, Doctor G, which had sold about 18,000 tickets during its pre-sales and still ended up with a rather modest ₹3.50 crore on day one. When you stack it up against other medium-budget rom-coms like Param Sundari or De De Pyaar De 2, this one is lagging quite a bit behind in terms of initial interest.

Trade experts are now predicting that Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 might collect somewhere between ₹3 to 4 crore net on its first day. Some reports, including one from Pinkvilla, have pegged the opening in the ₹3-5 crore range. It's not exactly the kind of number that sets the box office on fire, especially for a film with this kind of star power and genre.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 might slay on weekends

That said, everything could change once the audience actually watches it. Ayushmann has pulled off surprises before with strong word-of-mouth, and if the film manages to deliver genuine laughs and relatable moments, it might pick up steam over the weekend. Positive reviews and people talking about it could make a real difference. For now though, the opening looks soft, and the team will be hoping the content clicks with families and younger crowds who usually enjoy these kinds of light-hearted entertainers.

It's still early days, and box office trends can shift quickly. We'll have to wait and see how the actual numbers pan out after the first few shows.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

