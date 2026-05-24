Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film STRUGGLES as Chand Mera Dil dominate

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy faces slowing collections amid tough competition from Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Offfice Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is finding it tough to maintain momentum at the box office. After opening to mixed reviews, the film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, is showing low but steady numbers in its second week.

The Mudassar Aziz directorial collected a decent Rs 17.5 crore over its first weekend. However, since Monday, the collections have been on a downward trend. According to Sacnilk, the movie saw a sharp 105.2% jump on Day 9 (Saturday), earning Rs 2.77 crore from 2,916 shows. This took its total India gross to Rs 39.35 crore and India net to Rs 33.12 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 10

As of early estimates on Day 10 (Sunday), the film added another Rs 0.34 crore net from 1,021 shows. The current India gross now stands at Rs 39.75 crore, while the India net collection is at Rs 33.46 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 5.85 crore so far, taking its worldwide total to Rs 45.20 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Chand Mera Dil vs Star Wars

The arrival of new releases has made things even more difficult for the Ayushmann starrer. It is now facing stiff competition from Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil (starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday) and the big Hollywood film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, both of which were released on May 22.

Despite a talented cast and a promising start, the film has been unable to generate strong word-of-mouth. With fresh competition in the market, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will need a miracle to pick up pace in the coming days.

The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in supporting roles. It hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

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