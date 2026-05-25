Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana’s rom-com crosses Rs 36 crore after weekend boost

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy crosses Rs 36 crore India net after showing strong growth during its second weekend in theatres.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana’s situational comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is showing slow but steady business at the box office. It released on May 15, 2026 and now after 10 days in theatres it’s still there, like not budging much, even when it has to deal with stiff competition from the fresh releases. The Mudassar Aziz-directed film, which stars Ayushmann alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has received mixed reactions from audiences. While it didn’t create massive hype before release, it has managed to pick up some momentum during its second weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection day 10

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 3.25 crore net on Day 10 (Sunday) from 2,983 shows. This marks an 18.2% growth compared to Saturday’s collection of Rs 2.75 crore. With this addition, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 43.22 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 36.35 crore so far.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide collection

Overseas, the film added another Rs 0.35 crore on Sunday, taking its international gross to Rs 7.30 crore. This has helped push the worldwide gross collection to Rs 50.52 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Chand Mera Dil vs Star Wars

The film is currently competing with two fresh releases, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil (starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday) and the big Hollywood title Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. On Sunday, Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 4.35 crore net, while the Star Wars film earned Rs 3.15 crore in India.

Despite the competition and mixed word-of-mouth, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has crossed the Rs 50 crore worldwide mark, which is a decent achievement considering the challenging conditions. The film also features a solid supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Guneet Singh Sodhi, and Deepika Amin.

Even if it’s not exactly setting any huge records, the Ayushmann starrer seems like a slow burner in a very quiet way, and it’s still finding interested people. The next week is crucial to check whether it can maintain this steady pace or if the fresh releases will push it further down.

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